Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Spectris Stock Performance

SEPJY remained flat at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. Spectris has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

