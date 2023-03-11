Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Spectris Stock Performance
SEPJY remained flat at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. Spectris has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $20.44.
About Spectris
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectris (SEPJY)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.