Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Update

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Springwater Special Situations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWSS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,151. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. Springwater Special Situations has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

Get Springwater Special Situations alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWSS. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,991,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Springwater Special Situations by 37.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 311,454 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Springwater Special Situations by 20.2% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Springwater Special Situations

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Springwater Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springwater Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.