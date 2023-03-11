SSE (LON:SSE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

SSE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.85) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,835 ($22.07) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,664 ($20.01) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,650 ($19.84) to GBX 1,950 ($23.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,825 ($21.95) to GBX 2,050 ($24.65) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,931.13 ($23.22).

SSE Stock Up 0.3 %

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,731.50 ($20.82) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,722.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,676.68. The stock has a market cap of £18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,748.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.59. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,405 ($16.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.27).

SSE Cuts Dividend

SSE Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,989.90%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

See Also

