Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Up 441.7% in February

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 441.7% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Standard Bank Group Price Performance

SGBLY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 5,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. Standard Bank Group has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $12.91.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Bank Group Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated financial and related solutions to clients. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and High Net Worth (CHNW); Business and Commercial (BCC); and Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB). The CHNW segment offers access to a variety of personal banking and wealth management solutions, including insurance, investments and advisory capabilities.

