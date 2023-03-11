Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.18. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 596 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.73 target price on Starcore International Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

