State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.44% of Mondelez International worth $3,349,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after purchasing an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,710,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,262,000 after buying an additional 803,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

MDLZ opened at $64.90 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.