State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.44% of Mondelez International worth $3,349,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after purchasing an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,710,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,262,000 after buying an additional 803,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $64.90 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

