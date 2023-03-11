State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $1,950,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,505,566,000 after buying an additional 483,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,919,000 after buying an additional 165,164 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,814,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,666,000 after buying an additional 1,074,835 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.54.

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $102.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

