State Street Corp Has $2.05 Billion Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,788,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,167 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.97% of Simon Property Group worth $2,045,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 4.9 %

SPG opened at $111.50 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $138.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

