State Street Corp Has $2.12 Billion Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,979,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 136,016 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.63% of General Dynamics worth $2,117,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE GD opened at $220.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

