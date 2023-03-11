State Street Corp Has $2.75 Billion Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State Street Corp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.57% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $2,754,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,965,000 after buying an additional 1,942,219 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after buying an additional 470,181 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,698,000 after buying an additional 389,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,956,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,351,000 after buying an additional 316,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $199.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.