State Street Corp Has $3.18 Billion Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,240,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 15,218 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.42% of Boeing worth $3,177,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Boeing by 2.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 130.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Boeing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $203.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.60. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

