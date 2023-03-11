State Street Corp Has $3.48 Billion Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,051,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,480,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.10.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,537 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,744 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $747.00 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $743.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $723.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

