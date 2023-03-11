State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,957,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 34,055 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MO opened at $46.61 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

