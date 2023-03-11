Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0227 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. Status has a total market cap of $90.26 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00035032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035362 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00022047 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004687 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00224295 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,332.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,970,966,745 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,970,966,745.37048 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0232443 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,066,211.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

