Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0232 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Status has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $92.30 million and $2.91 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00034505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00035352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022274 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004681 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00225817 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,573.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,970,966,745 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,970,966,745.37048 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0232443 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,066,211.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

