STERIS (NYSE:STE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

STE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.83.

STERIS Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.35 and its 200 day moving average is $186.25. STERIS has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -648.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Recommended Stories

