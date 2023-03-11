Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.62

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 58685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STER shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sterling Check to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sterling Check by 53.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Check by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 422,576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Check by 29.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 367,741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Check by 1,363.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the second quarter worth about $3,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

