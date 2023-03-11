Stitch Fix’s (SFIX) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

SFIX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

SFIX stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

