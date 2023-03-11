STM Group (LON:STM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.32

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.32 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 26.84 ($0.32). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 5,131 shares.

STM Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £16.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About STM Group

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

Further Reading

