StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:FLXS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. Flexsteel Industries has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Patrick Newlin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,154 shares in the company, valued at $543,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

