StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ADES traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 43,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,065. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

In related news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden acquired 52,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $210,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

