StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CARV opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

