StockNews.com Lowers American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

American Public Education stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $108,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

