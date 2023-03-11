StockNews.com Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.97 million, a P/E ratio of -32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.07 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $26,093.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,816.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $488,473.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $26,093.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,816.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,767 shares of company stock worth $3,853,504. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Articles

