StockNews.com Lowers Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $50,203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth $59,147,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $45,075,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $38,438,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Stories

