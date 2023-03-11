Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 16,796 Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 58,456 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 118,847 shares during the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

Shares of QUAD opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 32.00%.

(Get Rating)

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

