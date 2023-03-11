Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 267 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after buying an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,756,000 after buying an additional 799,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,700,000 after buying an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after buying an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,162,000 after buying an additional 434,131 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.