Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after buying an additional 124,572 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after buying an additional 675,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,981,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

