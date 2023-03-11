Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 178 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,256,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 234,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 82,115 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TTE opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

