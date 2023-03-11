Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 402 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.24. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -66.92%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

