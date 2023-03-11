Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.70

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and traded as high as $30.35. Stolt-Nielsen shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.
Stolt-Nielsen Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28.
About Stolt-Nielsen
Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. is a holding company engaged in the provision of integrated transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk liquid products. It operates through the following segments: Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals, Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.