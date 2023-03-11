Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $78.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average is $75.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.