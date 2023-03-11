Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $182,000 Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,856 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. CBRE Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of LVS opened at $56.21 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

