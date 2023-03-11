Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,604,000.

AMLP stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

