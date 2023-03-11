Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $95,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:NTR opened at $75.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average is $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

