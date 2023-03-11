Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 669,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 39,692 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after acquiring an additional 560,465 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $871,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $19.01 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

