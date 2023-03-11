Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 224 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.09 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $108.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.91.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

