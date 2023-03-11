Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 785 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after purchasing an additional 724,511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after acquiring an additional 256,852 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,037,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 143,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IEMG opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

