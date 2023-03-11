Stratis (STRAX) Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $66.82 million and $3.32 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.35 or 0.07129006 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00070979 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00053695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022909 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000914 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,943,369 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.