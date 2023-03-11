Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Down 66.8% in February

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the February 13th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Straumann Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,896. Straumann has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAUHY. Citigroup began coverage on Straumann in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Straumann from CHF 153 to CHF 147 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

