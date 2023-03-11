Streamr (DATA) Market Cap Hits $24.94 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $24.94 million and $1.29 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

