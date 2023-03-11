Stride (NYSE:LRN) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

Insider Activity

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stride will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,889,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Stride in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Stride in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 402.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Stride by 1,232.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

