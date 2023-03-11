Stride (NYSE:LRN) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Stride Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,889,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Stride in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Stride in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 402.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Stride by 1,232.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Stride
Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stride (LRN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.