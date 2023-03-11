Strike (STRK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.69 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $11.78 or 0.00057491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $42.56 million and $1.69 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00432318 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,989.54 or 0.29221873 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,612,648 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

