Substratum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.33 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $186,918.15 and $5.33 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00034757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00035395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022145 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00225327 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,495.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036577 USD and is down -33.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

