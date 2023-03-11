Substratum Price Hits $0.0005 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Substratum has a market cap of $186,918.15 and $5.43 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00011072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00035081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00035016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00022087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004584 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00223913 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,242.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036577 USD and is down -33.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.