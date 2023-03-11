Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.61

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and traded as low as $28.22. Sumco shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 553 shares traded.

Sumco Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.91.

About Sumco

(Get Rating)

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.