Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS SMTOY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.70. 1,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,977. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

