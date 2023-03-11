Summit Financial LLC Acquires 731 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after buying an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Tower by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $191.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.69 and its 200-day moving average is $217.96. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.31.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.