Summit Financial LLC Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Summit Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. American National Bank bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $280,000.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $47.91 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

