Summit Financial LLC Purchases 2,465 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

